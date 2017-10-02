Video
Monarch passengers 'won't pay to return home'
Monarch Airlines has ceased trading and its 300,000 future bookings for flights and holidays have been cancelled, the Civil Aviation Authority has said.
About 110,000 customers are currently overseas and the government has asked the CAA to charter more than 30 aircraft to bring them back to the UK.
"The flights will be free to passengers for the next two weeks," CAA chair Dame Deidre Hutton told the Today programme.
