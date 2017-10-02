How Monarch passengers heard the news
Monarch Airlines has ceased trading and its 300,000 future bookings for flights and holidays have been cancelled, the Civil Aviation Authority has said.

About 110,000 customers are currently overseas and the government has asked the CAA to charter more than 30 planes to bring them back to the UK.

Passengers at Manchester Airport told the BBC what happened when they turned up for their flights.