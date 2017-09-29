Million dollar idea: The Michelin Guide

Video

Monday 2 October is a red letter day in the gourmet world. It's when the Michelin Guide declares which restaurants have been awarded three stars - its highest accolade - and which have had a star taken away.

The Michelin inspectors can give chefs worldwide fame, or destroy their reputations. But where did the Michelin Guide come from, and how did it get to wield such power?

Video producer: Jeremy Howell