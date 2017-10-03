BBC Innovators: Making glaciers from scratch
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The engineers trying to solve the Himalayan water crisis

Could storing water in manmade ice structures help protect farmers in the Himalayas and beyond?

The BBC Innovators series looks at solutions to major challenges across South Asia.

It explores the people and stories behind innovation, and the roots and fruits of their ideas, aiming to inspire audiences across the globe to see their own creative potential.

Footage filmed by the BBC's Natural History Unit.

Go to next video: 'Car wash drill' to cut into glacier