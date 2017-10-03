Video
The engineers trying to solve the Himalayan water crisis
Could storing water in manmade ice structures help protect farmers in the Himalayas and beyond?
The BBC Innovators series looks at solutions to major challenges across South Asia.
It explores the people and stories behind innovation, and the roots and fruits of their ideas, aiming to inspire audiences across the globe to see their own creative potential.
Footage filmed by the BBC's Natural History Unit.
-
03 Oct 2017
- From the section Business