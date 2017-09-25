CEO Secrets: 'If we soften up, our readers will go'
Known as the Private Eye of the tech world, The Register loves to satirise industry giants like Apple, Google and Microsoft. And it's paying off as the e-paper now gets five million visits a month, worldwide. But at the start it struggled to survive because advertisers were put off by its hard-hitting style. Managing director Linus Birtles tells CEO Secrets how he pulled through.
Follow #CEOSecrets on our website here.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
25 Sep 2017
- From the section Business