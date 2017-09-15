Putting a price on a 'good reputation'

Video

The British Public Relations firm Bell Pottinger was one of the world's largest public relations companies, but after running a racially-charged campaign in South Africa, it was kicked out of the industry body in the UK and its investors fled.

It was a stunning example of how quickly a brand that has taken years to build up, can be destroyed in a matter of days.

The BBC's Lerato Mbele has been looking at how African companies protect their brands.