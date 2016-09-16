Burberry boss: 'Enormous' potential of Brexit

Video

The potential of a post-Brexit Britain is "enormous", according to Christopher Bailey, the chief creative officer of British luxury brand Burberry.

"The fabric of this company has always been about trading overseas," he told the Today programme.

Asked about the suspension of a planned £50m investment in Leeds after the EU referendum, Mr Bailey said: "Since we made that announcement and bought the land, a lot of things changed in the world.

"We are absolutely committed to keeping our manufacturing in this country, but we're just taking a moment to make sure we understand the ramifications."