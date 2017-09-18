Is it lonely being a #girlboss?

Video

Is it lonely for women who work for themselves?

Catherine Asta Labbett thought so, which led her to set-up 'Girl Tribe Gang' - a network exclusively for business women.

She created the 'tribe' after finding corporate networking events created barriers for women and particularly working mums.

"A lot of women in business suffer from the same thing and that's imposter syndrome," she said.

"Women are juggling a lot of plates: husbands, caring responsibilities and family, so women need to be able to support each other."

Catherine has set up five tribes so far and plans to start 15 more across the UK.

This clip is originally from 5 live.