Meet the mini Moon explorer

Will this rover succeed in exploring the Moon's surface?
"The first thing I did ...was to go on to Google and type in 'How do you land on the moon?'" entrepreneur Rahul Narayan tells the BBC.
He's leading a team in Bangalore that is competing to build a rover that will trundle across the lunar surface and gather valuable data.
28 Sep 2017
