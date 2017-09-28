Meet the mini Moon explorer

Video

"The first thing I did ...was to go on to Google and type in 'How do you land on the moon?'" entrepreneur Rahul Narayan tells the BBC.

He's leading a team in Bangalore that is competing to build a rover that will trundle across the lunar surface and gather valuable data.

Read more at The Disruptors - The new space race

Producers: Adrienne Murray and Aamir Peerzada

Camera: Jaltson Akkanath Chummar