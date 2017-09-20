'We are planning weekly rocket launches'

Video

The small satellite industry is the fastest growing part of the space sector "and they all require launch" says New Zealand's Rocket Lab boss Peter Beck. His firm aims to disrupt the established space sector by launching its commercial satellite-carrying rockets once a week.

Producer: Adrienne Murray @adrienne_murray; Cameraman: Mauricio Olmedo-Perez