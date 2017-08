Video

Indian company Mahindra & Mahindra, the world's largest manufacturer of tractors, was divided by the partition of the country in 1947.

It was founded by JC Mahindra, KC Mahindra and Malik Ghulam Mohammed, who later left for Pakistan to become its first finance minister.

Produced by Mrigakshi Shukla, filmed and edited by Varun Nayar.