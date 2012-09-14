'We're going to run out of money in the afternoon'
Regulators must remain "very very" vigilant about the risks to the economy, former chancellor Lord Darling has said - 10 years on from the start of the financial crisis.
He said a rising level of consumer debt in the economy was a growing concern.
Lord Darling was speaking on the Today programme on the 10th anniversary of the 2007 crash, which led to the government spending billions of pounds rescuing major banks.
09 Aug 2017
