Alistair Darling on the 'scariest' moment of the financial crash
Regulators must remain "very very" vigilant about the risks to the economy, former chancellor Lord Darling has said - 10 years on from the start of the financial crisis.
He told the Today programme a rising level of consumer debt in the economy was a growing concern.
Looking back on the financial crisis, Mr Darling said the "scariest" moment was when RBS called to tell him they would run out of money that afternoon.
09 Aug 2017
- From the section Business