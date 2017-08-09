Video
Craft beer brewer aiming to be top of the hops
Jaega Wise used her chemical engineering background to start her own microbrewery in East London.
Despite the pub industry struggling in recent years, from the increases in business rates and people drinking less, the craft beer sector is booming.
Jaega runs Wild Card Brewery with three friends, and has turned her hobby into a business exporting to Russia.
Film produced by Joanna Hall and Tracey Langford.
-
09 Aug 2017
- From the section Business