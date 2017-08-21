Video
'I couldn't tell my parents I had started a business'
Shoko Takahashi is a rare example of a female boss in the Japanese bio-tech sector.
The founder and owner of Gene Quest, she says her parents would not have approved of her starting her own business, so she didn't tell them for six months.
As part of the BBC's Jumpstarting Japan series - meeting the Asian giant's young entrepreneurs - Ms Takahashi explains how her firm analyses DNA to test for future diseases.
21 Aug 2017
