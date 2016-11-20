The Armageddon Shop?
How do you food shop for the end of the world?

How do you food shop for Armageddon?

The Food Chain meets the man selling food to people who fear for the future. Surfer-turned-survivalist Lincoln Miles runs the Preppers Shop UK, stocking everything from tinned food to NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) suits.

Film produced by Marie Keyworth, Emily Thomas and Dhruti Shah

