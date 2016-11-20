How do you food shop for the end of the world?

Video

How do you food shop for Armageddon?

The Food Chain meets the man selling food to people who fear for the future. Surfer-turned-survivalist Lincoln Miles runs the Preppers Shop UK, stocking everything from tinned food to NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) suits.

