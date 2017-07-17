Shaving boss: 'Create space in your day'
The razor industry has been shaken up by the emergence in recent years of a series of start-ups selling online shaving subscriptions.
Companies, including Dollar Shave Club and Harry's, send razors and products like shaving foam and gel to your home on a regular basis. Harry's co-founder Andy Kurtz-Mayfield spoke to CEOSecrets about a tip he has for making the most of his working day.
17 Jul 2017
