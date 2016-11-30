TUC: Tech giants are being 'let off the hook'

Video

A government review into the rapidly changing world of work is to demand a radical overhaul of employment law and new guarantees on the minimum wage.

The general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Frances O'Grady, has said that the best protection for low-paid workers is "through union organisation".

She told the Today programme: "We are seeing these platform businesses pleading special status when really they are hiding behind new technology leading to very old casualisation and very often exploitation too."