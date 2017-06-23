Premier Inn urgently reviews cladding

Video

Premier Inn has told BBC Newsnight that it was “extremely concerned” about the cladding on three of its hotels.

It said an urgent review found hotels in Maidenhead, Brentford and Tottenham did not appear to comply with government guidance for tall buildings - although it did appear to be a less flammable type than that used at Grenfell Tower.

The hotel chain said an independent expert has assured them that the hotels were safe to stay open given their "robust" safety measures including fire detectors and smoke alarms in every room.

BBC Newsnight's Policy Editor Chris Cook reports.

First broadcast 22:30BST, Thursday 22 June 2017. Watch the full programme on BBC iPlayer.