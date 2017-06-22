Fruit farm: 'One Brit applied in five years'

Video

British Summer Fruits, the industry body which accounts for 97% of all berries supplied to UK supermarkets, has warned that Brexit will crush the industry unless seasonal labour supply is guaranteed.

Today's Zoe Conway spoke to Andrew from Poland, a manager at Tuesley farm, who said he is "worried" about the lack of EU and British nationals applying to work for him.

He added that "in the last five years" only "one British person" had applied to work for him.