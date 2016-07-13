Boeing boss: We see long term growth in market

Video

The Paris Airshow, the biggest aerospace gathering of the year, is under way and the two giants of the commercial industry have been dominating the headlines. Airbus has announced plans to update its A380 superjumbo and Boeing has launched a new and bigger version of its 737 Max.

While orders for new aircraft, however, are expected to be rather thin on the ground, Boeing's chief executive Dennis Muilenburg tells the BBC's Theo Leggett he thinks the future is pretty bright.