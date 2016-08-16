CEO Secrets: Cath Kidston says 'you can't do everything'
Famous for her retro, floral prints, designer and entrepreneur Cath Kidston launched her eponymous homeware brand from a single shop, and is still an investor in the company.
CEOSecrets caught up with her as she spoke at a meeting of The Budding Entrepreneur Club in London. Her tip for those starting up in business? "Don't expect to be able to do everything."
