Cath Kidston: 'You can't do everything'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CEO Secrets: Cath Kidston says 'you can't do everything'

Famous for her retro, floral prints, designer and entrepreneur Cath Kidston launched her eponymous homeware brand from a single shop, and is still an investor in the company.

CEOSecrets caught up with her as she spoke at a meeting of The Budding Entrepreneur Club in London. Her tip for those starting up in business? "Don't expect to be able to do everything."

Follow #CEOSecrets on our website here.

Video journalist: Greg Brosnan

Follow series producer Greg Brosnan on Twitter @gregbrosnan

Go to next video: CEO who fled war: Draw on your inner strength