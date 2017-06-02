CEO who fled war: Draw on your inner strength

Video

Ismail Ahmed is the CEO of WorldRemit, a cash transfer service that helps migrants send money home to their families. His own experience as a migrant who once fled a war-torn country has been a driving force behind the company.

He told #CEOSecrets that his secret was learning to turn challenges into opportunities.

Video journalist: Greg Brosnan

