Suma Chakrabarti: Globalisation must work better

Video

The president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Sir Suma Chakrabarti has told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that globalisation, while increasing overall wealth, has also increased inequalities in relative terms.

He believes that globalisation is still an important driver of economic prosperity but that it needs to “work better” and “have an inclusive agenda”.

This interview is part of the BBC’s Trading Fortunes series looking at the winners and losers in global trade.

You can see the interview in full on BBC iPlayer (UK only). See more clips at Hardtalk's website.