May the Fourth is Star Wars day to fans of the film. (May the Fourth be with you - geddit?). Since the first Star Wars film was released 40 years ago, its makers have sold £25bn of merchandise.

Some of the original items from the 1970s now sell at auction for hundreds or thousands of pounds. Jason Smith, a Star Wars collector from London, shows off his rarest memorabilia.