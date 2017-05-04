Video

Stephen McDonell sits down for breakfast in Beijing with Kun Peng, the head of a start-up that specialises in immersive storytelling.

Immersive storytelling is a relatively new way of bringing customers and audiences closer to a product or a message.

The BBC's Stephen McDonell sat down with Kun Peng, the head of a Beijing start-up called Boundless X that specialises in immersive storytelling, to find out more as part of our Busy Breakfast series.