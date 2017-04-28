Video

They might be vital for the economy, carrying five billion people every year to shop, work and study, yet bus services outside London are in crisis according to campaigners.

Councils across England and Wales have cut their bus budgets by a third since 2010, affecting thousands of routes.

The BBC's transport correspondent Richard Westcott spoke to passengers on a late-night bus from Bath to Froome, whose service will be affected.