Ayrton Senna changing kids' lives in Brazil

Legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna is still one of the strongest brands in sport - and now his name is making a difference in education.

Twenty-three years after his death, F1 driver Ayrton Senna is still one of the strongest brands in sport. Now a foundation set up in his name is making a difference to school children in his home country of Brazil.