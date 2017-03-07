We need 'free and fair trade guarantee' after Brexit
Jaguar Land Rover's chief executive Dr Ralf Speth has told the Today programme his company "needs free and fair trade" following Brexit negotiations in order to prosper.

His comments follow the news that Ford might cut 1100 jobs at its Bridgend plant and questions raised over the future of the UK's two Vauxhall plants because of the Peugeot takeover.

  • 07 Mar 2017