Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
We need 'free and fair trade guarantee' after Brexit
Jaguar Land Rover's chief executive Dr Ralf Speth has told the Today programme his company "needs free and fair trade" following Brexit negotiations in order to prosper.
His comments follow the news that Ford might cut 1100 jobs at its Bridgend plant and questions raised over the future of the UK's two Vauxhall plants because of the Peugeot takeover.
-
07 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window