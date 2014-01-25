Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Genetically modified rice testing divides opinion in Ghana
Frankenstein foods to some, a solution to hunger for others, few issues in agriculture polarise opinion more than genetically modified crops.
In Africa, a few countries have introduced GM crops to commercial farms, while others such as Ghana are testing the waters.
The BBC's Matthew Davies reports from Ghana.
Watch: Africa Business Report
-
25 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-25876110/genetically-modified-rice-testing-divides-opinion-in-ghanaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window