Genetically modified rice crops in Ghana
Genetically modified rice testing divides opinion in Ghana

Frankenstein foods to some, a solution to hunger for others, few issues in agriculture polarise opinion more than genetically modified crops.

In Africa, a few countries have introduced GM crops to commercial farms, while others such as Ghana are testing the waters.

The BBC's Matthew Davies reports from Ghana.

  • 25 Jan 2014
