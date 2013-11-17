Nigeria's 'Iron Lady' on fast improving stock exchange

Video

Nigeria's stock exchange is said to be the second-fastest growing in Africa, thanks to reforms introduced after the 2010 stock market crash following fraud and reckless trading.

Investors are now flocking back to Nigeria and buying shares of local companies.

Many people credit this to work done by the director general of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Arunma Oteh, Nigeria's so called "iron lady".

She was interviewed by Lerato Mbele.