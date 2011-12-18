Video

The UAE is intensifying the push towards emiratisation - programmes that get locals into work, increasingly at the expense of expats.

The issue of youth unemployment in the Middle East also affects the oil-rich Gulf.

In the wealthy United Arab Emirates, where the majority of the labour force are foreign expatriates, there is a growing worry about rising joblessness among its young citizens.

Simon Atkinson reports.