BAA: Airport sale ruling 'draconian'

Video

Airport operator BAA must sell Stansted and either Glasgow or Edinburgh airports, the Competition Commission has said in its final ruling.

In March 2009, the commission told BAA to sell Gatwick and Stansted airports and either Edinburgh or Glasgow.

BAA has already sold Gatwick but challenged the decision to sell the other ones.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, BAA chief executive Colin Matthews said the ruling was "draconian" and "very damaging".