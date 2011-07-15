Interview: Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal Alsaud

Video

A Newsnight interview with Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal Alsaud has been reported that it may have influenced Rebekah Brooks' decision to resign as chief executive of News International.

The Guardian and The Telegraph are among those who have suggested Prince Al-Waleed's comments that Brooks would have to go if there was any sign of her involvement in phone hacking at the News of the World may have had an impact on her decision.

Watch an extended interview with Prince Al-Waleed, who is a major shareholder in News Corporation.