Fuel poverty: 'I'm afraid to turn the heating up'

More than five million households in Britain spent over 10% of their total income on energy bills in 2009, the latest available government figures have shown.

Watchdog consumer focus warns that if all of the major energy providers put up prices by the amount recently announced by Scottish Power and British Gas, the number in fuel poverty will rise to nearly six and a half million households.

One concerned consumer is Tina Watkin who - due to ill health - currently has to spend a lot of time at home.

She told the BBC that she is very worried about turning the heating on when winter comes.