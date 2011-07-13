Video
News Corp withdraws bid to take full control of BSkyB
After days of intense pressure over phone hacking and corruption allegations, Rupert Murdoch has made a dramatic U-turn by withdrawing his bid to take full control of the broadcaster BSkyB.
The announcement from News Corporation came as MPs prepared to debate a Labour motion in the Commons on the deal and as the Prime Minister announced a wide ranging inquiry into the scandal.
Robert Peston reports.
-
13 Jul 2011
- From the section Business