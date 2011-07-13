News Corp hacking scandal spreads to US

Video

The phone hacking crisis engulfing News Corps' British newspapers could spread to the US.

A US senator has called for an investigation of the media giant's American interests.

Senator John Rockefeller said phone-hacking at News of the World raised "serious questions" about whether the newspaper's parent company had broken any US laws.

Hugo Dixon, Editor of Reuters Breaking Views, told the BBC that News Corp shareholders in the US are worried about the UK share-price and says it is "an uncomfortable situation" for them.