Open Championship puts the focus on golf business

The Open Championship golf tournament gets under way in the south of England this week, with all eyes on Rory McIlroy to see if he can emulate his US Open success.

There has been much talk about the Northern Irishman becoming golf's next big-earning superstar, but behind the scenes and away from the greens there are other financial elements in play.

With the event being held at the Royal St George's course at Sandwich, the local Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce is expecting the event to stimulate the local economy to the tune of £80m ($130m).

And many golfing businesses, from huge multinationals, to local clubs and manufacturers, will be hoping the event will give them a boost.