Modest rise in UK retail sales in June

The list of high street stores facing difficulties over the last few months is a long one; Moben Kitchens, Focus DIY and Habitat are among the home improvement casualties.

For fashion stores the list is even longer. With such a tight squeeze on household purses you could be forgiven for thinking that high street sales are as flat as a pancake.

Figures released by the British Retail Consortium show a modest but significant rise in retail sales of 1.5% on the same time last year.

Internet, mail order and phone sales are roaring ahead - up 11.5% on 2010.

Stephen Robertson of the British Retail Consortium says June's figures were boosted by early summer sales.