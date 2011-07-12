Stephen Robertson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Modest rise in UK retail sales in June

The list of high street stores facing difficulties over the last few months is a long one; Moben Kitchens, Focus DIY and Habitat are among the home improvement casualties.

For fashion stores the list is even longer. With such a tight squeeze on household purses you could be forgiven for thinking that high street sales are as flat as a pancake.

Figures released by the British Retail Consortium show a modest but significant rise in retail sales of 1.5% on the same time last year.

Internet, mail order and phone sales are roaring ahead - up 11.5% on 2010.

Stephen Robertson of the British Retail Consortium says June's figures were boosted by early summer sales.