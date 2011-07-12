Video
Modest rise in UK retail sales in June
The list of high street stores facing difficulties over the last few months is a long one; Moben Kitchens, Focus DIY and Habitat are among the home improvement casualties.
For fashion stores the list is even longer. With such a tight squeeze on household purses you could be forgiven for thinking that high street sales are as flat as a pancake.
Figures released by the British Retail Consortium show a modest but significant rise in retail sales of 1.5% on the same time last year.
Internet, mail order and phone sales are roaring ahead - up 11.5% on 2010.
Stephen Robertson of the British Retail Consortium says June's figures were boosted by early summer sales.
-
12 Jul 2011
- From the section Business