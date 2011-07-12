£110bn electricity generation investment to be unveiled

Video

The UK will have to change the way it gets its electricity if it is to meet future demand, according to the Energy Secretary, Chris Huhne.

Plans for £110bn of investment in electricity generation are set to be unveiled by the Department for Energy and Climate Change.

Mr Huhne said that a quarter of the country's power stations would be replaced by 2030.

But he told the BBC that claims the cost of the investments would hurt consumers were misplaced.

Emma Simpson reports.