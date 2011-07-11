Italy debt fear sparks stock market drop

Video

The Italian stock market has fallen by more than 4% over fears that the eurozone's debt crisis is spreading.

Other European stock markets fell heavily on Monday: in France the Cac index fell 2.7%, Germany's Dax fell 2.3%, and London's FTSE 100 was down 1%. US markets were also down.

Eurozone finance ministers were holding talks on a new aid plan for Greece, but this was overshadowed by fears of contagion spreading to Italy and Spain.

David Willey reports from Rome.