Ethiopia aiming for digital revolution

Ethiopia's economy is expected to grow by 11% this year, but is still one of the poorest countries in the world.

The government has focused its ambitions on the advantages technology could bring the economy, and is investing heavily in the area.

The national archives in Addis Ababa is one of the institutions benefiting the beginnings of the country's technology revolution, with the digitisation of their catalogues by a local Ethiopian software company.

Tsigue Shiferaw reports from Addis Ababa.

Special report: The Technology of Business