BSkyB takeover: Culture secretary seeks new advice

Video

Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt is seeking fresh advice from media regulator Ofcom on News Corp's takeover bid for BSkyB, amid the News of the World phone-hacking scandal.

Mr Hunt has requested a new assessment of the bid by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, which also owned the paper.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has called for Mr Murdoch to "do the decent thing" and reconsider his BSkyB bid.

The BBC's Emma Simpson reports.