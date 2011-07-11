Video
Palestinian brewery to expand abroad
It is the only brewery in the Palestinian territories but, against an uncertain economic and political backdrop, Taybeh beer is still going strong.
The West Bank company sells its bottles as far apart as London to Tokyo.
But getting its product to the international market requires negotiating time-consuming Israeli checkpoints.
So, the company is looking to overcome the barriers by expanding its business abroad.
Howard Johnson reports.
