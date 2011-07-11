Video
NoW emails 'suggest royal protection officer paid for information'
The culture secretary, Jeremy Hunt, is seeking fresh advice from regulators on News Corp's takeover bid for BSkyB, amid the News of the World phone hacking scandal.
Meanwhile, the BBC understands there is evidence that information about members of the Royal Family had been sold to the News of the World by a police officer working for the Royal Protection Squad.
The BBC's business editor, Robert Peston reports.
11 Jul 2011
