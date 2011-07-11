UK growth 'coming from exports'

Video

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has questioned 6,000 firms across the country about the state of their business, on everything from sales, to recruitment, to cashflow issues.

The results make for some difficult reading.

The service sector saw a small increase in business activity - up three points on the BCC's own measure.

It has also blamed the number of public holidays in the second quarter for dragging down economic activity.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the BCC's CEO, David Frost said that none of the UK's growth is coming from the domestic economy.