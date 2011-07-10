Driving an electric 'bubble' car designed to avoid crashing
General Motors have unveiled a two-seater electric car with a wheel on either side and a communication system that prevents it from crashing.
The futuristic-looking EN-V rises from a crouching position to balance on its two wheels, almost as if they were legs.
It was developed to GM's specifications by the transport technology firm Segway, using gyroscopic and fluid-based levelling sensors to help the vehicle balance whilst on the move.
The BBC's Jorn Madslien went for a test drive.
