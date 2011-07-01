Video
My Bottom Line: Laura Tenison, JoJo Maman Bebe
Laura Tenison is the founder and managing director of clothing retailer JoJo Maman Bebe.
She argues that good cash management can help protect your business against economic downturns.
Laura Tenison appeared on The Bottom Line which is broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service. Subscribe to the podcast or watch it on the BBC News Channel.
Find more business wisdom from other chief executives on the My Bottom Line website.
01 Jul 2011
