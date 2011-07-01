Video
My Bottom Line: Justin King, Sainsbury's
Justin King is the chief executive of supermarket chain Sainsbury's.
He says you must make sure you hire the best, and give them a share in the business to ensure success.
Justin King appeared on The Bottom Line which is broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service. Subscribe to the podcast or watch it on the BBC News Channel.
01 Jul 2011
