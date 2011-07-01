Justin King, chief executive, Sainsbury's
My Bottom Line: Justin King, Sainsbury's

Justin King is the chief executive of supermarket chain Sainsbury's.

He says you must make sure you hire the best, and give them a share in the business to ensure success.

