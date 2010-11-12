Media player
David Cameron at G20 summit: China 'rebalancing' economy
David Cameron has said that G20 nations are working together to try and avoid protectionism and to address imbalances between world economies.
Speaking after talks with world leaders in Seoul, the British prime minister said that he was encouraged by China working to rebalance its economy.
12 Nov 2010
